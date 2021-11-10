The Kolisi kids seem to be having a tough week filled with exhaustion as shared by their doting mother, Rachel Kolisi

On Monday, Rachel shared a snap of her son out cold and followed up with one of her daughter knocked out on Wednesday

South Africans seem to relate with the Kolisi kids and feel as though the little ones are battling year-end fatigue

Rachel Kolisi has us laughing out loud! The co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation and wife to Springbok Siya Kolisi has been sharing snaps of her kids knocked out of their hectic days at school.

On Monday, Rachel shared an image of Nic passed out in the car trying to do homework in between school pick-ups. On Wednesday morning, she shared a snap of Keziah out cold in the car with her lunch bag balanced on her car seat. She captioned the post:

"This week is showing house Kolisi flames."

Rachel Kolisi shared two hilarious snaps of the week getting the best of her kids Nic and Keziah. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Take a look at Monday's post with a few reactions below:

@leago_lee said:

"Grade 1 is finishing the youth."

@kate631110 stated:

"That's me every single Monday."

@motshidisim shared:

"Year-end fatigue is hurting our boy. I feel your pain, son. When you’re so tired you don’t even know what to do with yourself."

Below is Wednesday's post of Keziah with a few comments:

@leetindall2011 wrote:

"She is all of us currently trying to get through the last of this year, except much cuter!"

@kam_kitsa commented:

"I understand what she's going through."

@stacey_valentyn added:

"Haibo shame, they need an off day."

Previously, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi had a good chuckle at her son Nic as he got hit with a serious case of the Monday drain. Lol, Mondays can be the toughest day of the week.

Taking to social media to share the situation, Rachel asked her followers if their day was as rough as her boy Nic’s. Rachel shared a snap of her son passed out in the car and another of him rolling around on the floor like he hadn’t slept in days.

Being the sarcastic momma that she is, Rachel said: “Shame, life’s tough hey.” Siya saw the post and let his wifey know that he is right there with their son. Tough start to the week in the Kolisi household.

