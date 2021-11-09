Rachel Kolisi went through the most trying to get her son Nic to do pretty much anything on Monday, boy was exhausted

Taking to social media to share the drama she was dealing with, Rachel asked her people if anyone else was feeling the same

Siya put his hand up and so did a few other peeps while others just had a good laugh at Nic’s Monday drama

Rachel Kolisi had a good chuckle at her son Nic as he got hit with a serious case of the Monday drain. Lol, Mondays can be the toughest day of the week.

Taking to social media to share the situation, Rachel asked her followers if their day was as rough as her boy Nic’s. Rachel shared a snap of her son passed out in the car and another of him rolling around on the floor like he hadn’t slept in days.

Being the sarcastic momma that she is, Rachel said: “Shame, life’s tough hey.”

Rachel posted:

Siya saw the post and let his wifey know that he is right there with their son. Tough start to the week in the Kolisi household.

@siyakolisi said:

“@rachelkolisi I’m with him.”

Rachel’s followers also took to the comment section. Some were feeling it hard like Nic and Siya while others just had a good laugh at the post.

@blendmakeupandhair said:

“Sheesh, I feel like we’re living the same life Arizona has also been in full meltdown mode! I think we’re all just a little tired and ready for holidays ”

@nixhooper said:

“Oh the drama ”

@kate631110 said:

“That's me every single Monday.”

@zingybaby said:

“I used to just let mine do whatever. Broke my heart to see him tired and just not wanting to do homework but wanted to watch Madagascar for the 1 000th time.. Offer pancakes and see how the mood changes next Monday.”

