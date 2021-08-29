Rachel Kolisi Sums up Her Relationship With Siya in a Hilarious Snap

Rachel Kolisi shared a hilarious snap on Instagram that she believed summed up her marriage with Siya in 2021

Siya agreed with her and urged her to buy data, they have been prepared by self-isolation and Siya's career throughout the year

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions and own experiences of 2021

Rachel Kolisi and Siya have had a strange year and took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal.

On top of that Siya contracted Covid and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

Rachel Kolisi summed up her marriage to Springbok captain Siya in 2021 with a hilarious pic. Photo credit: @rachel_kolisi

This resulted in a lot of Rachel and Siya's conversations took place online and not face to face. Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a hilarious pic that summed up their marriage in 2021.

Siya slid into the comment section and said that he agreed with Rachel and told her to buy data.

siya_kolisi_the_bear:

"@rachel_kolisi I can’t deny that !!! But please buy data "

Social media users reacted to the hilarious pic and shared their own thoughts

launchpad14:

"You both make a couple that every South African should be proud to have… that colour is blind but love is always eternal."

lea_vdmerwe:

"This has literally been my entire relationship since Feb 2020 thanks to covid border closures it's frustrating and depressing!"

mariette_mostert_loest:

"You are such an amazingly beautiful woman inside out ❤️❤️❤️a true role model ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly.co.za