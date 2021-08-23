Rachel Kolisi Posts Cute Snaps of Cheerful Day With the Kids: #SundayFunday

Rachel Kolisi is serving some serious #familygoals after heading online to share cute snaps of her Sunday 'fun day' with the kids

The Kolisi fam enjoyed a super fun beach day before catching a film at the local cinema

The awesome mom also used the social media moment to encourage all South Africans to get vaccinated

Rachel Kolisi has the internet buzzing after sharing a few beautiful snaps from a day well spent with her children. The adorable little family devoted their Sunday to getting their toes extra-sandy at a Cape Town beach and later headed out for a cool new movie at the local cinema.

Rachel Kolisi shared some cute pics of her kids on Instagram. The foursome enjoyed a day at the beach before heading out to watch a movie. Images: @rachel_kolisi/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, Kolisi shared multiple snaps of the children having the utmost fun at the seaside. In one clip, her darling son Nic can be seen hilariously praying for a baby brother- clearly, he's feeling a little overwhelmed by the awesome female energy.

Later, the foursome head out for a trip to the movies and catch a 2021 remake of the absolute classic film 'Space Jam'. Little Kez and Liphelo can be seen enjoying their tasty popcorn while the big screen rolls a vaccination advert.

Kolisi charmingly used the social media moment as an opportunity to encourage South Africans to get vaccinated.

Good for you, Rachel!

