Rachel Kolisi Works Out in Her Bedroom, Opens Up About Fitness Journey: #FitMama

Rachel Kolisi has social media buzzing after heading online to share the highs and lows of her fitness journey

The proud mom of two says she often made the mistake of depending on others to encourage her to work out instead of being self-disciplined

She's encouraging others to be kind to themselves on their personal fitness journeys and says to do what works in your own life

Rachel Kolisi is serving some serious body positivity, heading online to detail exactly how she plans on achieving a more holistic sense of personal health. The mom of two has had her challenges with a fluctuating body but says she plans on working out consistently to one day reach her #bodygoals.

Rachel Kolisi has touchingly opened up about her fitness journey. Images: @rachel_kolisi/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, Kolisi unpacked what health and fitness really meant in her own life. For a long time, the homemaker had depended on the support of friends or a trainer to get her through a long workout session.

"I didn’t realise how much a started depending on others to navigate my own health and fitness," she explains

But, with the onset of Covid and a more solitary life on the cards for all of us the hot mama says she really had to look within herself to stay focused and practice self-disciple.

Kolisi went on to share some of her fitness secrets like avoiding sugar and making a small effort to train every day, even if it means a simple 10-minute workout.

She's also encouraging her followers to be kind to themselves on the journey towards a healthy body image and take the time to figure out what works for them without worrying about what others are doing.

Safe to say, Kolisi was definitely serving some much-needed #MondayMotivation.

