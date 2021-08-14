“Thank You for Being a Home”: Rachel and Siya Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Rachel and Siya Kolisi took to the internet to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

They both posted touching messages to each other, Rachel chose to share some snaps of their wedding day

Siya went with a romantic video that takes a trip down memory lane, he thanks Rachel for all the memories

Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary with posts on their Instagram pages.

Rachel posted a series of snaps from their wedding day and said that she still looks at Siya the way she did on her wedding day. She thanked him for being her home.

Rachel and Siya celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary and share touching posts on Instagram. Photo credit: @rachel_kolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel chose to share some amazing pictures while Siya went with a very romantic video.

Siya shared a touching video of memories he and Rachel shared together. He thanked her for all the memories.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the couple's touching posts

layla_kolbe:

"What a milestone to be so damn proud of. Love you all ❤️"

sunnytembani:

"Happy Anniversary you wonderful two! It’s an honour to know and love you!♥️"

kathlindsay:

"This feels like a lifetime but yesterday - so flippen proud of you climbing mountains and chasing dreams together ♥️✨"

oros:

“Happiness is amazing. So amazing that it doesn’t matter if it’s yours or not.” - Thanks for this "

bareafricadesign:

"This is so, so beautiful.. may all that is beautiful come your way!! Much love for you both and huge congratulations ❤️"

