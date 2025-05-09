Seasoned media personality DJ Sbu has officially decided to honour his biological father and stepfather, who are both deceased

DJ Sbu revealed that he went through the cultural process, which was emotionally taxing

The Radio 2000 host said he would reveal the full details of the process in his upcoming book

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Sbu changed his surname to honour his fathers. Image: djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality DJ Sbu has decided to embrace his roots and honour his biological father by using a double-barrelled surname.

DJ Sbu honours late father with name change

Speaking during an episode of The Hustlers Corner SA that premiered on YouTube on Wednesday 7 May, DJ Sbu told Sol Phenduka about the name change.

The former Friends Like These host born Sbusiso Arthur Leope told Sol Phenduka that he will now be known as Sbusiso Gedla Leope kaNkosi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He explained the meaning behind the new surname, stating that Leope is the surname of the father he grew up with. DJ Sbu revealed that he had undergone the cultural process to change his name. He said while the process took its toll on him emotionally, he was able to finish it with the guidance of his elders.

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker paid tribute to both men and acknowledged the different roles they played in his life.

“My biological father, Mr Nkosi, has sadly since passed and he didn't pay damages to my mother's family since I was born. So, I was raised by my stepfather Mr Leope. He's the man that married my mother. I loved both of them dearly but they are no longer around. I'm the man that I am today because of Ntate Leope,” DJ Sbu said.

Now that he has completed the tradional process, DJ Sbu intends to go to the Department of Home Affairs and add his biological father’s surname.

The Radio 2000 presenter disclosed that he has detailed the whole process in his upcoming book. The seasoned media personality said he delayed releasing his book because he wanted to explain the traditional name changing process properly without misrepresenting his culture.

DJ Sbu announced a name change in honour of his late father. Image: djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu gives Mzekezeke his flowers

Sbu left Mzansi confused after he pulled another stunt. In a video shared online, DJ Sbu praised and applauded the legendary Kwaito musician Mzekezeke.

This stunt left several netizens confused as they had believed that Mzekezeke was DJ Sbu.

"Mzakes was a pioneer, a game changer. I drew a lot of inspiration from him. Dankie Zakhele," he said.

The video sparked a discussion on social media with several netizens accusing DJ Sbu of being a scammer.

DJ Sbu reveals how he scammed celebrities

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu disclosed that he used to scam celebrities.

The DJ came clean during an interview with MacG where he revealed that he had been scamming many celebrities in South Africa for years.

Sbu came clean about buying counterfeit goods from Bangkok and selling them to celebrities at a much higher price. His disclosure left Mzansi giving him the side eye.

Source: Briefly News