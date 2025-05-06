South African radio personality and businessman DJ Sbu recently gave Mzekezeke his flowers

A video of the Radio 2000 presenter praising and applauding the legendary Mzekezeke went viral on social media

Many netizens were left confused by DJ Sbu's recent stunt, and others believed that the star would never stop scamming them

Radio personality DJ Sbu have Mzekezeke his flowers.

Bathong! DJ Sbu will never cease to amaze us. The Radio 2000 presenter recently pulled another stunt, which left many netizens confused on social media.

Earlier on, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a video of the former Friends Like These presenter, who earlier in 2025 announced that he was returning to Radio 2000 at the beginning of the new radio year in April.

In the clip, DJ Sbu is heard praising and applauding the legendary Mzekezeke, however this stunt left many netizens confused as they had believed that Mzekezeke was actually the radio personality and now with him giving Mzekezeke his flowers had many netizens questioning the Kwaito star's true identity.

"Mzakes was a pioneer, a game changer. I drew a lot of inspiration from him. Dankie Zakhele," he said.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's recent stunt

Shortly after the star gave Mzekezeke his flowers, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to his stunt, and others even claimed that the radio personality would never stop scamming them, as he once revealed that he had scammed celebrities before.

See some of the comments below:

@mzuzups said:

"Sbu is never going to stop scamming us."

@sIRLumisi_Ls wrote:

"Why are they never together? This one think we are all from Maseru?"

@vote_checker responded:

"It's too late, he already messed it up by promoting Mzake's kitchen, should have kept the mystery going."

@UnityInSA replied:

"This is so funny. He's talking about himself. But I'll give it to DJ Sbu for being able to keep the Mzekezeke mystery and enigma alive after so many years. Good marketing in a way. Another song release, and he will be back in the spotlight."

@Mosilahead mentioned:

"Number 1 Knox man indeed, this man was selling fake branded clothes to his celebrity friends, are we sure that Mofaya is an energy drink or 69?"

@mamocHD commented:

"When DJ Sbu gain weight, Mzekezeke also gain weight...When DJ Sbu lose weight, Mzekezeke also lose weight...Mzekezeke is the only artist at TS Records who never complains about management."

DJ Sbu hangs out with his daughter.

DJ Sbu faces lawsuit for recording private phone call

In a video shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on Thursday, 16 April, on X, the woman claims that DJ Sbu never informed her that he was recording their phone conversation.

Briefly News previously reported that the girl also stated that she didn’t give him consent to share the video on his podcast. The woman claims that she had to pay a lawyer to get the recording removed.

“uDJ Sbu did not inform me that he’s recording me, and he put that voice note without my consent. I paid a lawyer five thousand to have that recording removed,” the woman said.

The woman revealed that she wasn’t done with DJ Sbu as she intended to file a lawsuit against him. She said a lawyer had offered to take the case for free.

