South African veteran radio personality DJ Sbu recently shared a hilarious story about scamming celebrities

The star revealed on social media that he once scammed celebrities by selling them fake clothes

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Sbu's past scam

DJ Sbu reveals that he scammed South African celebrities.

Source: Getty Images

South African controversial DJ and radio personality DJ Sbu made headlines on social media once again.

DJ Sbu reveals how he scammed celebrities

The controversial radio personality DJ SBu had many netizens on social media in stitches after he trended for the high prices at his restaurant.

Recently, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a video of the former Friends Like These host revealing during an interview with Mac G that he had been scamming many celebrities in South Africa for years.

DJ Sbu came clean about buying counterfeit goods from Bangkok and selling them to celebrities at a much higher price.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's revelation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to DJ Sbu's revelation. Here's what they had to say:

@NewMegamind wrote:

"I no longer trust Mofaya, could be snake p*ss mixed with tartaric, viWgra and lots of sugar."

@Vuyo30760287647 said:

"Dj Sbu has always been a scammer."

@InguniElikhulu questioned:

"If that’s his mindset, what’s stopping him from selling a counterfeit energy drink?"

@Custoza2 commented:

"5 years from now, he'll say Mofaya is tea and coffee mixed. It's a shame when these celebrities use blackness to get ahead, but rip them off in the end."

@NdhumaNkuna mentioned:

"This reminds me of the USA and China tariff wars. I will always wear Gucci, which is within my reach, and make an impression....then keep it LOW."

@Dembe_cut responded:

"He's doing the same thing with @mofaya_official."

@NgcoboBoi replied:

"This one that thembakwayo fella are the biggest frauds we have disguised as motivational speakers!"

DJ Sbu used to scam celebrities back in the days.

Source: Getty Images

DJ Sbu faces lawsuit for recording private phone call

In a video shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on Thursday, 16 April, on X, the woman claims that DJ Sbu never informed her that he was recording their phone conversation. She also stated that she didn’t give him consent to share the video on his podcast.

The woman claims that she had to pay a lawyer to get the recording removed.

“uDJ Sbu did not inform me that he’s recording me, and he put that voice note without my consent. I paid a lawyer five thousand to have that recording removed,” the woman said.

The woman revealed that she wasn’t done with DJ Sbu as she intended to file a lawsuit against him. She said a lawyer had offered to take the case for free. She said:

“It’s against the law, and I’m still going to file a lawsuit for that. I got a lawyer who’s gonna do it pro bono for me. I’m gonna file a lawsuit. How does he record a call and doesn’t tell me that this call is being recorded, and he shares it on his network because he wants likes and monies and what.”

Nota Baloyi apologises for controversial comments

This isn't the first time The Hustlers Corner SA has been marred in controversy. Nota Baloyi finally folded and apologised to White South Africans for his controversial remarks on DJ Sbu's podcast on 17 February 2025.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, shared his thoughts about the sensitivity training and community service administered by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Not everyone was convinced that Nota was sincere because of the Make South Africa Great Again cap he was wearing.

