A woman intends to sue renowned media personality DJ Sbu for using their recorded phone call in an episode of The Hustlers Corner SA

The woman in the phone call is the same person accusing traditional healer Dr Khehlelezi of assaulting her

Netizens weighed in on the woman's claims and argued that DJ Sbu may not have broken any laws

Eish. Renowned media personality DJ Sbu is in hot water for recording and uploading a private call in his popular podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA.

DJ Sbu may find himself shelling out his hard-earned money to fight a lawsuit from the woman who is accusing traditional healer Bhongolethu Mzozo, popularly known as Dr Khehlelezi, of sexually assaulting her.

DJ Sbu faces lawsuit for recording private phone call

In a video shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert on Thursday, 16 April, on X, the woman claims that DJ Sbu never informed her that he was recording their phone conversation. She also stated that she didn’t give him consent to share the video on his podcast.

The woman claims that she had to pay a lawyer to get the recording removed.

“uDJ Sbu did not inform me that he’s recording me, and he put that voice note without my consent. I paid a lawyer five thousand to have that recording removed,” the woman said.

The woman revealed that she wasn’t done with DJ Sbu as she intended to file a lawsuit against him. She said a lawyer had offered to take the case for free. She said:

“It’s against the law, and I’m still going to file a lawsuit for that. I got a lawyer who’s gonna do it pro bono for me. I’m gonna file a lawsuit. How does he record a call and doesn’t tell me that this call is being recorded, and he shares it on his network because he wants likes and monies and what.”

The woman went on to insult DJ Sbu and even declared that she hated him over the incident and doesn’t want to be interviewed by him ever again.

Netizens react to Dr Khehlelezi's accuser

In the comments, several netizens argued that, according to current legislation, the woman could not sue DJ Sbu.

@Deep92Havoc highlighted:

“She won’t win the case. The recorded call was not DJ Sbu recording two individuals talking in private, but he too was part of the conversation.”

@Lomjitha_wePOLO argued:

“It’s not illegal for a person to record a conversation they are part of between 2 parties.”

@Luvuyo6lack said:

“Mofaya money will solve that problem.”

