DJ Sbu faced backlash after a video showing him criticising a street vendor for not selling his energy drink, Mofaya, went viral

He issued an apology on X, stating that no offence was intended and that he was empowering the vendor, promising more to come

Fans reacted negatively, accusing him of damage control and questioning his sincerity, with some vowing to boycott Mofaya

Controversial media personality DJ Sbu issued a heartfelt apology after he was slammed for criticising a street vendor for not selling his popular energy drink, Mofaya.

DJ Sbu has apologised to fans after his encounter with a street vendor. Image: @djsbulive and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

DJ Sbu responds to massive backlash

DJ Sbu found his name charting social media trends after a video of the star criticising a street vendor for not having Mofaya went viral. The video shows the radio and TV personality calling the vendor to dismiss him because he didn't have Mofaya.

Taking to his X page after being dragged by fans, the star apologised and said he never intended to offend anyone. DJ Sbu added that he is working to empower the vendor. The post read:

"Ngiyaxolisa. Tshwarelo guys for any offence. None was intended. We are empowering my brother as we speak. More to come soon. It’s all love 🙏🏿"

Fans react to DJ Sbu's apology

Social media users accused the musician of using the apology for damage control. Many vowed to boycott Mofaya after his behaviour.

@lucklove247 said:

"For this year alone you have apologised more the 365 times and the year is not yet finished."

@NtateWilliams commented:

"Looking down on someone's hustle can't be empowering 😳"

@Cecilia_Mthwane wrote:

"Damage control has become a norm in this country 🥹"

@ReubenManiac added:

"So according to you, hustling is selling mofaya only?"

@DDT_PM wrote:

"You should be called 'Mr. Ngiyaxolisa' because you never know what's right or wrong on social media. Last time, we dragged you for defending the fraudster Chidimma, and then you apologized for ignoring South African concerns."

@SelbyNhleko added:

"I hope this is your last apology this year., you have been apologizing from Chidimma's matter until now."

DJ Sbu makes R1200 in 30 minutes while selling Mofaya

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu is back on the streets to sell his famous MoFaya drinks. A video of the star hustling in the streets of Small Street, Bloemfontein, has gone viral on social media.

Famous media personality DJ Sbu is the kind of person who doesn't mind standing in the streets and selling his products. The star recently revealed that he is back to hustling on the roads.

