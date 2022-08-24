Musician Mr JazziQ is getting dragged after sharing his thoughts about people who wear fake clothing labels

Mr JazziQ's opinion about what people should wear did not go well with netizens who did not appreciate the mocking tone of the clip

Netizens slammed Mr JazziQ for his insensitive comments, while others cracked jokes at the musician's expense

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mr JazziQ decided to vent about how they are people who wear dupes of labels. The musician's opinion rubbed many the wrong way, and netizens fired back at Mr JazziQ.

Mr JazziQ landed in hot water after his comments making fun of people who have never been to Sandton. Image: Instagram/@mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ's comments inspired various reactions from outraged peeps. The video of Mr JazziQ spread on the socials after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared it.

Mr JazziQ offends netizens

In the video by the controversial Musa Khawula, Mr JazziQ said he disapproves that there are people who live in Johannesburg, who have never been to Sandton but still wear fake designer brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps who came across the video did not appreciate the shady statement. Many proceeded to criticize his joke while throwing shade at celebrities in general.

@PhilaMadlingozi commented:

"It's not the clothes that make the man. It's the man that makes the clothes. Wearing gucci won't make you a better person. Uzotyelwa ne full suit ye gucci."

@bruhitsthobz commented:

"Weird."

@Og_Wayne28 commented:

"Why are you concerned bout what another wearing, these niggas dumb and backwards."

@Sidumane_ commented:

"Our celebrities are children. Bruh who cares?"

@HHP_leo commented:

"Lmfao these celebrities are dumb as hell."

"You can't buy class": SA fuming after Phori's selfish post involving money

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa set the internet on fire after making an insensitive post. Phori took to Twitter to share a photo of himself dressed in branded clothing. He asked followers to estimate the cost of his outfit in the caption.

He clearly irritated netizens, who responded with lengthy and heated comments. They ranged from spitting in the faces of his fans to netizens telling him that they don't have time for useless calculations.

Phori responded with fierce clap backs, clearly ready to dish it out to those who were dragging him. Maphorisa said that while some people claimed to have no time for his illogical calculation, they had time to write lengthy paragraphs calling him out.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News