Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter was called to order recently on social media for allegedly texting while driving

Nkosazana trended on Friday, 17 April 2026, after reportedly buying a new Porsche, with photos of her at the dealership going viral

Although happy for her, Mzansi reminded her that it's safety first, above everything else when on the road

Nkosazana Daughter recently bought a Porsche. Image: Nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Singer and dancer Nkosazana Daughter recently topped the trends list after a video of her going through her phone while driving surfaced.

Following her major purchase last sweek where she bought a brand new Porsche, the amapiano singer showed off her new fancy ride. But the video was met with mixed reactions.

X user @Thapz__ posted the clip on Sunday, 19 April, and it depicts Nkosazana taking her new baby on a ride in the suburbs. But for a split second she got on her phone and then later placed her hand on her thigh, while the phone was in her hand.

"Congratulations on driving a Porsche at 25 but why you texting and driving though?" the user captioned the post.

Mzansi trolls Nkosazana Daughter

Social media did not tolerate the Dali Wami singer checking something on her phone, even if it was for a second. However, some fans noted that they are guilty of this offense:

@Mamhayise123 said:

"She can show us everything but her baby nix."

@Thapz__ replied:

"She knows how brutal Social Media is she should keep it that way."

@Thabi_kaNkosi stated:

"Good thing she it not in KZN."

@man_boie reacted:

"I think you guys are being dramatic. She just unlocked the phone and put it back haibo."

@Abuti_Aaa said:

"Big ups to Mpura for introducing her To DJ Maphorisa, look at her wins. Anyway, congratulations to her."

@mrTakeprofithit exclaimed:

"Go and get yourself a Porsche so you can text and drive too!"

@Thapz__ stood firm:

"Agona drama ya nix why you unlocking the phone while you driving?"

@Thapz__ said:

"They’d be hunting her down by now in KZN."

@1kbentayga exclaimed:

"Let’s not pretend we don’t all commit offences. Also, looks like she was just checking something!"

Nkosazana gets real about music

Amid her success, Nkosazana explained where she is musically. According to TrueLove, Daughter said her sound remains amapiano, however she has shifted more into storytelling while staying true to who she is.

"Since my debut album, my sound has matured. I'm still rooted in amapiano, but I'm more intentional about live instrumentation, vocal layering and emotional storytelling. The full-length project I'm teasing thislear will feel more personal, more refined and more fearless. Fans can expect growth - but still the same heart."

Nkosazana Daughter was trolled for texting while driving. Image: Nkosazanadaughter

Source: UGC

Nkosazana Daughter's weightloss trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter recently stole the show at her latest performance.

The singer had previously clapped back at those who were mean towards her after she lost weight. Her body transformation had many people stunned and inspired to also work on their bodies.

Source: Briefly News