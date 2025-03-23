Nkosazana Daughter gave people a sneak peek at her upcoming project with Master KG, and it got mixed reactions

The early preview of Master KG's track left many tongues wagging and some of the listeners' hot takes reached the artist

Master KG did not hesitate to hit back when people flooded social media with their commentary about his music

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter were a hot topic on X. The pair decided to work together again after their hits.

Nkosazana Daughter played a bit of her new song with Master KG and it caused a stir. Image : @masterkgsa / @nkosazana_daughter

Nkosazana's Daughter treated her supporters to an exclusive look at the new music she's done with Master KG. Things got heated as people gave her honest opinions on their music.

Master KG defends his sound

A video reshared by @MDNnewss of Nkosazana Daughter previewing her song with Master KG made rounds on X. People commented that the music sounded the same as other hits Master KG has done. Watch the video of Nkosazana playing her new song with Master KG below:

Master KG responded to naysayers explaining that his sound works. The artist pointed out that his music keeps getting millions of streams. He posted a screenshot flexing the view count on one of his latest hits, Mfazi We Phepha, featuring Nkoszana Daughter.

Master KG rises in music

Master KG has become a household staple in South Africa. He is lauded as a top house music musician and producer and his biggest hit is Jerusalema, which gained global recognition. One of his other popular songs is Dali Nguwe, which amassed more than 5 million streams on Spotify. Master KG has also found international success with the hit song Shine Your Light with David Guetta and Akon.

Master KG made waves with his major hit 'Jerusalema in 2020. Image: @masterkgsa

SA debates over Master KG music

While some criticised Master KG's music others appreciated that he figured out a formula. One fan pointed out the key characteristics of a Master KG song which includes singing in multiple languages.

@Matome_Kay said:

"Master KG has cracked the code, and he's a gone buddy. The code? Include different languages in your songs, mainly Sepedi, Sezulu, and Setsonga, then feature upcoming artists with great potential. Make your music broad and not just narrowed to your language. I love this about him."

@EmmanuelSteve16 complained:

"All Master KG songs have the same chord progression. Still hearing the same things I heard 6 years ago."

@isaacmaizzo agreed:

"Once I hear wanitwa mos intro on a song, I pass because all these songs sounds just the same."

@Lil_CHXPO critcised:

"Master KG has gotten so much mileage out of this sound. He just keeps making the same song with different artists."

@djstago was happy:

"She's always cooking with the Master."

@Nosihle_Adonis said:

"I so wish she can stay away from Master Kg’s sound, all her songs are starting to sound the same."

Master KG denies Faith Nketsi romance rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Master KG and Faith Nketsi left people wondering if they may be in a relationship. Faith Nketsi recently showed off her overseas snow vacation on Instagram which led to speculations about who she is dating.

Faith Nketsi had a public relationship with the father of her child and former husband Nzuzo Njilo. Master KG publically dated musician Makhadzi.

The similar environments in Faith and Master KG's photos sparked rumours that they were together on a getaway.

