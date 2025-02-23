Master KG and Faith Nketsi's love lives are the subject of the latest speculation by social media users

Faith Nketsi shared a series of vacation pictures of herself, and people thought there was a connection to a photo of Master KG

Master KG responded to the growing rumours that he was with Faith Nketsi for a romantic getaway overseas

Master KG and Faith Nketsi left people wondering if they may be in a relationship. Faith Nketsi recently showed off her overseas snow vacation on Instagram which led to speculations about who she is dating.

Faith Nketsi had a public relationship with the father of her child and former husband Nzuzo Njilo. Master KG publically dated musician Makhadzi.

Faith Nketsi and Master KG spark romance rumours

Faith Nketsi's photo dump in a snowy location looked exactly like the background in a photo of Master KG in snow shared by @maphepha_ndaba. Another photo posted by Faith shows a figure dressed in black which looked like the outfit Master KG wore in his picture. Master KG promptly denied that he was with Faith and said he was dating someone else who he is keeping anonymous. He said:

"I don't know Faith anyhow, we don't have anything at all. I have someone is my life and it's not Faith, please correct that."

Read his full response below:

The similar environments in Faith and Master KG's photos sparked rumours that they were together on a getaway. See the photos compared below:

Master KG and Faith Nketsi's past love lives

Briefly News reported that Master KG has had an on-and-off relationship with Makhadzi who has called him her soulmate in the past. The two became a popular couple as they were both musicians from Limpopo.

Master KG would spoil Makhadzi with lavish gifts, he once bought a luxury whip worth more than R1.5 million for her. The two also had moments of PDA when they would perform together.

Faith Nkesti, on the other hand, has gained popularity as an influencer and her tendency to date wealthy men. She was married to Nzuzo Njilo in 2022 and was divorced in November 2023. Faith's ex-husband, Nzuzo was often shrouded in fraud scandals.

SA debates Faith Nketsi and Master KG romance

Many people shared their thoughts about the possibility of Faith and Master KG dating. Most admitted that they felt that the two made an unlikely couple. Read the comments below:

nelacloud said:

"What a random pair."

twinkielesufi commented:

"What a weird link😂"

mandie-08 wrote:

"Master KG has always liked baddies 💯 "

maite_rams was in awe:

"Did not see this one coming 😮"

sabusiwa_bae wasn't convinced:

"Ay ngeke it’s just the snow that looks similar 😂😅"

