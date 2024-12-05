Makhadzi Boldly States that Master KG is Her Soulmate: "My Forever Yena"
- Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi spoke to Musa Khawula about her relationship with Master KG
- The couple had been on and off but have never announced whether they are back together, but fans seem to think so
- Reacting to Makhadzi's sentiments, SA questioned whether Master KG feels the same way as her
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Makhadzi held a press briefing for her forthcoming One Woman at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo. During the briefing, controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula asked her to reveal the deets about her relationship with Master KG.
Makhadzi on Master KG being her soulmate
A sceptical Musa Khawula asked Makhadzi to be honest with him about her feelings for Master KG. She replied that everyone has that one person in their lives who they will forever cherish, and for her, it happens to be the music producer.
“To be honest, I think everyone has that person who is their forever yena, and Master KG is my soul mate,” she stated.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The video was posted by TikTok content creator @finding.chance. Watch it below:
Fans debate Makhadzi's sentiments
Reacting to Makhadzi's video, fans wondered if Master KG feels the same way as Makhadzi and whether it is one-sided.
mpumie_mabasa said:
"Master KG agrees he always comes back to the queen."
Ramafhenya Maipfi joked:
"Master KG is that guy who will call Makhadzi and say I still care, and she will go back."
Shabba asked:
"What does Master KG have to say about this?"
@daidy asked:
"Does Master KG know that he is her soulmate?"
Hope questioned:
"What does it mean he is her soul mate? Are they still together?"
🫧 ✰𝕯𝖔𝖑𝖑 𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊✰ 🫧 defended Makhadzi:
"Sometimes, we don’t get to be with our soulmates in life. It ends up working out with other people. And soulmates aren’t always boyfriends and girlfriends; you can find one in a friend."
Makhadzi friends zones ex-boyfriend Master KG
In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi friend-zoned Master KG on Instagram.
The Limpopo singer said her ex-boyfriend was her brother, and fans are convinced it's over for their relationship.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za