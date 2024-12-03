South African dancers Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii did the viral Biri Marung Dance Challenge

The dance challenge has taken TikTok by storm, and more celebrities are jumping in on the trend

Mzans reacted to their take on the challenge, with some saying they nailed it while some provided constructive criticism

A look at Bontle's dance challenge

Award-winning South African dancers Bontle Modiselle and comedian Robot Boii joined forces once again for a dance challenge. This time, they hopped on the viral Biri Marung Dance Challenge.

The dance challenge is currently trending on TikTok and has taken the social media platform by storm. More celebrities are joining the trend and performing their renditions.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted the video on X.

SA reacts to video of Bontle and Robot Boii

Mzans reacted to their take on the challenge, with some saying they nailed it while some provided constructive criticism. Here are some of the reactions:

@somizi stated:

"There you go again, doing routines behind my back."

@GeloTwitta gushed:

"Kea mmona Robot boii… Mara there is something about Bontle mann🔥🔥when she dances, she easily catches one’s eyes. Whether in a duo/group setting."

@IamZinzie shared:

"Having a husband that allows you to be you is a Blessing. Bontle is blessed with Priddy 👌"

@mayizukiswe_m stated:

"Shem Bontle really loves dancing."

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"They killed it 🤌🏾🔥"

@ThatoNtshingil2 exclaimed:

"These two are amazing … how does robot boy dance like he doesn’t have any bones 😭😭 Are these people even humans???"

kdzr_gwarada laughed:

"This guy kills me😂😂 he just doesn’t like eating."

@merika. shared:

"I don’t think there is any other duo to do these better than you two."

@doodoo85122 criticised:

"They’re too professional and intentional, this thing needs a bit of nonchalance maan."

Gogo Skhotheni does the Biri Marung dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni jumped on the viral Biri Marung dance challenge. In the clip, she focused more on flaunting her curves.

The DJ recently underwent surgery for an hourglass figure and wore a figure-hugging outfit that drew mixed reactions online.

