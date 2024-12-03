Gogo Skhotheni attempted the viral Biri Marung dance challenge, flaunting her curves in a trending clip

The media personality, who recently underwent surgery for an hourglass figure, wore a figure-hugging outfit that drew mixed reactions online

Social media users criticised her dance moves and lifestyle changes, with some questioning her transition from traditional healer to baddie

Gogo Skhotheni decided to try the viral Biri Marung dance challenge again. The media personality flaunted her famous curves in the trending clip.

Gogo Skhotheni joined the 'Biri Marung' dance challenge. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni attempts the Biri Marung dance challenge

Gogo Skhotheni recently hopped onto the trending Biri Marung dance challenge that has taken over social media. The star who recently went under the knife to achieve the best hourglass figure showed off her curves in a trending clip.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video on the microblogging platform X showing the Venting Podcast host in a figure-hugging outfit that showed off her curves. The post read:

"Gogo Skhotheni joins the Biri Marung Challenge."

Gogo Skhotheni's dance moves cause a buzz

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's moves. Many said she was forcing things, while others spoke about her new lifestyle.

@SthembiD said:

"The way I used to believe this woman and watch her YouTube channel 😭😭😭...After her reality show tjoweeee 😭😭😭..Now she is a baddie."

@TeffuJoy commented:

"Our healers an slay queen ar competing for the same markets🫢🫢🫢"

@Jessica_Rarah said:

"Since she got the bbl, shes behaving like a 2k baddie, twerking le ko ndumbeng. Yazi aka'hlaliseki."

@MzansiJoker added:

"The bones have spoken - You can't dance..."

@lekoloanemanam2 asked:

"Isn't she supposed to be mourning mara?"

@demajestic added:

"From wife & Sangoma to born again Christian & DJ to baddie."

Source: Briefly News