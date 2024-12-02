The South African media personality Thembi Seete recently joined the Biri Marung dance challenge

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star doing the dance challenge

Many fans and followers of the media personality flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video

Thembi Seete did the Biri Marung challenge. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African media personality Thembi Seete recently made headlines on social media when she joined the Biri Marung dance challenge.

Recently, a clip of the former Idols SA judge doing the Biri Marung dance challenge was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Thembi Seete joins the Biri Marung Challenge."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Thembi Seete's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thembi Seete's dance moves. Here's what they had to say:

@Presidento78477 commented:

"If women reduce their drinking, they can also age like this."

@visse_ss mentioned:

"People be joining stupid things these days."

@Khumo0424 said:

"She used to fall hard; these days, she's forever up there, thanks to the privileges of sharing a baby with Collen; he's housing her for the baby and probably giving her big money; she looks happy and won't be broke again."

@stonetopsmania wrote:

"She's forcing it, yoh."

@MrSoWhat31 responded:

"She didn't do it the way it was supposed to be done. I saw her video on TikTok."

@KMJ1_0 replied:

"She’s beautiful neh … but now she needs to stop dancing and jumping for social media, she’s a magogo now haii."

@mahlomzi tweeted:

"You will never see Connie Ferguson doing this.Yoh I fear poverty."

