The South African controversial Nota Baloyi was recently given a verbal warning

This was after the music executive violated his parole after he was not found at his parent’s home in Randburg

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nota Baloyi's behaviour

The South African controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi again found himself in trouble.

Recently, social media reported that Baloyi had violated his parole and received a stern verbal warning after he was not found at his parents' home in Randburg.

The news about Nota receiving a verbal warning was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi receives verbal warning for parole violation after he was not found at his parent’s home in Randburg. Nota Baloyi's parole is expected to end on the 5th of January, 2025."

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's behaviour

Shortly after the news about Baloyi violating his parole flooded social media =, many netizens shared their reactions to his behaviour in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"He was shooting a Podcasts .. they must leave my Goat alone."

@Abraham_Zuma responded:

"He's busy spreading lies on Podcasts about how he was a prison prince."

@Sisa_Magwaza replied:

"He wants to go back in."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"He must just deactivate until 10 Jan."

@Officialawlee mentioned:

"I told you guys he won't be around for too long, you can see the signs."

@Gowjas wrote:

"We don't talk enough about how parole officers make their money by threatening parolees with violation just so they may pay. It must be noted that those with money pay parole officers and do not do community service."

@PhoshPk commented:

"I'm not surprised."

