Katlego Danke's 46th birthday sparked social media conversations, with fans celebrating her contribution to the South African film industry

Musa Khawula's post about the actress' age prompted mixed reactions, with some admiring her beauty while others critiqued her recent photos.

Fans praised her timeless beauty but noted that factors like photography angles and weight loss can impact her appearance

Award-winning South African actress Katlego Danke is celebrating another year around the sun. Social media users could not believe her new age because the star doesn't look like she is over 40.

Fans have shared thoughts on Katlego Danke's birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Katlego Danke's fans react to her birthday

It's Katlego Danke's birthday, and the star's fans are celebrating her special day. Katlego is among the many actresses who have carried the South African film industry on her back for decades.

Musa Khawula sparked a conversation about the actress' looks when he shared her picture on social media. The controversial entertainment blogger's post read:

"Katlego Danke celebrates her 46th birthday."

Fans react to Katlego Danke's picture

As expected, social media users had much to say about the former Generations actress. Some wished her well, while others commented about her looks.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Black is cracking now …"

@Cecilia_Mthwane commented:

"She's very gorgeous and this is how a 46 year old looks like in SA. We have really gorgeous gorgeous women."

@m_kobene wrote:

"And then??? This angle ain’t good for her. Or maybe 46 is now really showing."

@anelisa36732 commented:

"She must get an iPhone am always disappointed in her pics."

@LifeCycle994356 said:

"Katlego is truly beautiful! However, it’s important to remember that extreme weight loss can sometimes diminish natural beauty, creating a look that feels overly intense or even unhealthy. Striking the right balance will help her maintain that radiant, timeless beauty!!❤️❤️❤️"

@no_time_4_games commented:

"One thing about this woman, she’s not photogenic. That time she’s one of the most beautiful women we have in South Africa."

Katlego Danke's then and now pictures go viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Gomora South African actress Katlego Danke was a huge topic of discussion on social media. Her flawless and ageless beauty captured the hearts of many people who gushed over her.

A social media user with the handle @Hazel_Mahazzy posted a throwback photo of Katlego Danke as a high school teenager and a side-by-side view of how she looks in adulthood.

Source: Briefly News