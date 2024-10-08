Award-winning Mzansi actress Katlego Danke's then and now pictures have gone viral

A social media user posted a throwback photo of Katlego during her schooling days and a recent one in her adulthood

Mzansi peeps gushed over Katlego Danke's ageless beauty, saying she has always been beautiful

Former Gomora South African actress Katlego Danke was a huge topic of discussion on social media. Her flawless and ageless beauty captured the hearts of many people who gushed over her.

Katlego Danke looks flawless in new photos. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

SA hails Katlego Danke

A social media user with the handle @Hazel_Mahazzy posted a throwback photo of Katlego Danke as a high school teenager and a side-by-side view of how she looks in adulthood.

Mzansi noted how her beauty never faded and that she still looks enchanting years after.

Katlego has always been a favourite of Mzansi television. She grew to prominence on Generations before it rebranded to Generations: The Legacy, where she played Dineo Mashaba. One of her other iconic roles is Thati Ndaba on Mzansi Magic's Gomora. Throughout her discography, she has always looked mesmerising.

"She’s always been beautiful."

South Africa gushes over Katlego Danke

@_Lolo_Pat

"She still has that thing 🔥🔥"

@shiluvankuna

"She's gorgeous."

@im_Blessed6063

"Indeed beautiful."

@__T_touch

"Since forever."

@Sisa_Magwaza

"This is fine wine maturing."

@B_Margiano

"Time is really timeless, black doesn't crack at all."

@krugersville

"We went to the school , very cool lady 🤝"

@tweetsbygoody

"Always beautiful."

@FloraAcetyra

"She has always been hot."

@Amoakoah_ntim

"So beautiful 😍😍"

@t_junction1

"She looks absolutely stunning. Beautiful 😍"

@Ndaba_Luh

"Oh she’s maturing like fine wine."

