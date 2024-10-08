Media personality Claire Mawisa recently celebrated her 46th birthday on 6 October in Dubai

The Carte Blanche presenter posted photos from her vacation and had Mzansi social media users gushing

Claire Mawisa shared numerous pictures soaking up the sun in Dubai while enjoying some time on a yacht

Claire Mawisa had the time of her life in Dubai. Image: @clairemawisa

Source: Instagram

46 never looked this good! Media personality Claire Mawisa marked her 46th birthday on 6 October, and what better way than to live it up in Dubai?

Claire Mawisa celebrates birthday

Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa shared several pictures while on vacation to celebrate her birthday. "Hello, 46," Claire wrote. Mawisa shared several photos soaking up the sun in Dubai while enjoying some time on a yacht.

Look at her pictures below:

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula re-shared the picture with the caption, "Claire Mawisa celebrates her 46th birthday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

Mzansi social media users gush

This is how Mzansi peeps reacted to Claire's pictures.

@PebblesNeo said in awe:

"When they say someone is ageing like fine wine, this is what they mean. Claire is GORGEOUS 😍"

@khandizwe_chris gushed:

"Ageing like a fine wine indeed 🔥🔥"

@Crasythings observed:

"Now, this is just amazing. She looks better than ma 2k."

@NqantizaKhumalo stated:

"Crush yama 70's and 80's. What a beautiful young lady."

@sogoni_phuml shared:

"Yhoo losisi is very beautiful 🤗 I remember her when SABC 1 was making songs with presenters 💜"

@zizilishnonifyd stated:

"Gorgeous girl and I was thinking of her izolo yazi 🤔 why is everyone going to Dubai lately kune special package?"

@LMngomezul said:

"Ageing like fine wine 🍷 😍 she's forever beautiful."

@Zack_here said:

"I feel like Claire is not ageing at all, phela she is being like that from the SABC days."

@ModicumByVirtue added:

"This woman has been fine all my life🥹😍."

