A granny recently tried Debonairs pizza for the first time, and her reaction to the surprise meal was pure gold

Her granddaughter captured the heartwarming moment and shared the footage with TikTok users

The video garnered 323,000 views and left netizens gushing over her innocence and caring heart

A granny just got a delightful surprise when her granddaughter introduced her to the world of pizza.

Gogo marvels at pizza gift

The gogo couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the delicious pizza for the very first time. Her genuine innocence and excitement were on full display in the TikTok video posted by @sinalo_gamedze.

As the camera rolled, she marvelled at the treat in the box. But in true grandma fashion, her first thought was to wonder if the children in the house had eaten.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users adore granny’s sweet reaction

Netizens couldn’t help but gush over her adorable reaction, and many are commenting on how loving and nurturing gogos are.

See some reactions below:

@Makhumbuza pointed out:

"Gogo thinking about everyone else besides herself. 😭😭"

@SbuKunene mentioned:

"You have just added 12 years into your life for blessing your grandmother like that. If it wasn't for their sacrifices and blessings, ngabe we are not what we have grew to become."

@ZolaRadebe posted:

"Ncoooo! 🥺 She’s so innocent."

@user3191893534325 stated:

"She is thinking about the children. ♥️🥺"

@annayaleano wrote:

"Good mother. She said give the kids first. 🥰"

@Puse shared:

"I love old people so much. They're funny without even trying. 😂😂"

@BrendaMhlauli shared:

"Not my mom saying iPizza ifana neslonda. May her soul rest in peace."

@Shiwawa added:

"Gogo in the village they not used to junk food that’s why they last for years in life. 😍😍"

@AP noted:

"Ipha abantwana💯❤️"

