One South African comedian amused many people online with his hilarious antics in a clip that has since gone viral

The young man roasted Roman's Pizza, and the footage gained massive traction on TikTok

Mzansi netizens enjoyed the guy's content as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes, while others expressed their thoughts

A South African man savagely roasted Roman’s Pizza in a TikTok video. Image: @johnkoopman

Source: TikTok

The internet was set ablaze last week after a video of a Roman's Pizza employee surfaced online showcasing how she cleaned bits of reaming food clinging to the box. Many social media users suggested that the box was set to be "reused."

Comedian pokes fun at Roman’s Pizza after viral video

The eatery issued an apology after the viral video of their employee debunking the rumour that they allegedly reused the boxes, noting that it is "not a practice within our brand."

The statement further stated that the company takes "pride" in its customer service and "adheres to strict operational protocols to ensure the quality and safety" of its products. Roman's Pizza also distanced itself from the employee actions displayed in the clip and revealed that it would launch an investigation into the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok user Johnkoopman and comedian hopped on the hot topic as he poked fun at the eatery in a video which has since gone viral online.

The gent showcased how he tore and stomped up the box after eating at one of Roman's Pizza's restaurants, and people were left cracking up in laughter. The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 1.6 million within a day of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The video amuses SA

The man's clip entertained the online community as they flooded the comments with jokes and laughter.

Jess said:

"How do you know this box you’re tearing up hasn’t been reused."

Mmelo expressed:

"Danko, you are saving the country."

Charlene Daniels wrote:

"He understood the assignment."

Areefa shared:

"It's because the stock is counted through boxes, guys, reusing boxes to sell a second pizza and pocketing the cash."

Outrage as pizza eatery worker allegedly cleans boxes from the dustbin

Briefly News previously reported that a Roman's Pizza employee received heat on social media after a video of them cleaning discarded pizza boxes went viral.

@MDNnewss posted a video on X that shows a Roman's Pizza worker in action. The worker takes boxes from a trash plastic bag and places them on a tray in front of her. In the background, a tower of boxes stands ready to be used.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News