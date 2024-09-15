A viral now-deleted video shows a man filming what he thought was a dog being spit-roasted, turning out to be lamb

X user @DC_Draino published the clip for all to see before a barrage of hot clapbacks spurred them to delete the post

Netizens had fun with the scenes until then, with many correcting the notion that the animal was anything but a doggo

A now-deleted video shows what a man mistook for a neighbour's dog for lamb on the spitfire. Images: Mary Swift, Nicolas McComber

You wouldn't believe it until you saw it with your own eyes.

A man who'd consider himself anything but lucky for getting a front-row seat to his neighbour spit-roasting what they claimed was a dog.

Man mistakes neighbour's lamb spit-roast for dog

A video purporting to show the initial unbelievable scenes has gone viral after an X user, @DC_Draino, shared it for all to see.

The caption read:

"Nothing to see here. Just someone catching their neighbour roasting a dog. He also said his cat was missing."

At first glance, one would be convinced of the claim that a furry four-legged pet was roasting away, getting ready to be put on a family's dinner table.

In the now-deleted post, the man filming is heard saying in part:

"We thought we'd record that our Bosnian neighbours are barbequing a dog. You might be looking at this and saying that's not a dog, [but] you can see the tail and an open fire. We're not sure what's on its underbelly."

As the caption suggests, he alludes at the end of the 48-second clip that their cat was missing. However, other X users were quick to debunk the claim as hogwash, clarifying that it was not a dog but a lamb on the spit roast.

Context, written by users and appearing when rated helpful by others, accompanies the video and reads:

"This is false. The animal being roasted on a spit in this video is not a dog. It is a lamb."

Nevertheless, the entire fiasco made for exciting Sunday drama as chirpy netizens reacted to the scenes, which clocked almost 20 million hits in the nearly 24 hours since publishing.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@SocDoneLeft wrote:

"This is a white family in Idaho eating lamb. Your lies will cause hate crimes and bomb threats. Christ will send you to hell, you lying slime."

