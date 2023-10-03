A sheep in the Free State stood next to a dog in the yard, and this was such a sight

The sheep and dog pair are based in Carletonville, and the TikTok video shows the dog making noise while the sheep is quiet

Netizens compared the sheep to Succulent from the Netflix show How to Ruin Christmas

South Africans were entertained by a dog and a sheep that seemed to be hanging together. Image: @saint.esco

Source: TikTok

Netizens laughed heartily when they saw a dog and a sheep standing next to each other in Carletonville.

The sheep looked very comfortable and chilled while the dog was barking its lungs out. South Africans started comparing the sheep to a fictional pet.

Man surprised by dog and sheep in one yard in TikTok video

@saint.esco_ posted a TikTok video of the unlikely duo seemingly spending time together. In the clip, the dog is barking fiercely at another dog on the other side of the fence. The dog in the yard is barking loudly, and right next to it, a sheep is watching the whole commotion. The TikTokker’s caption had people laughing maniacally:

PAY ATTENTION:

“The hood will always surprise you.”

Dogs on TikTok are either eating lamb chops or pulling rugs, or, in this case, befriending sheep. Maybe it is the sheep’s protector. Watch the video here:

South Africans compare sheep to Succulent

Netizens compared it to Succulent, a sheep that belonged to one of the characters on Netflix’s How to ruin Christmas.

Lee laughed:

“Someone call Malome Shadrack. Succulent is alive.”

Mizz_Bev joked:

“Succulent is crying for help.”

Brown_eyed_girl asked:

“Already shopping for December?”

User1380036138025 noted:

“Succulent is now a guard dog.”

Ferdinand added:

“It’s a lamb shank, this thing.”

Tumi.vxc pointed out:

“The sheep is casually watching.”

Kamo remarked:

“The sheep wished it knew how to bark.”

Mathews Elusive-Eyes had an active imagination.

“I would be more surprised if the sheep barked and the dog headbutted someone.”

Leratoleera706 was confused:

“Wait, is that a sheep and a dog?”

Hlumelo Mkhuma:

“Can’t trust a calm dog.”

Scooby:

“Mara what’s wrong with this country?”

Rethabile was curious.

“So is Succulent a pet?”

Luyabona Dipu sensed family ties.

“They are siblings. Spider and Succulent.”

Dog gives taxi driver attitude in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a dog from Johannesburg gave a taxi driver serious attitude in a TikTok video.

The clip shows the canine sticking his head out of the window and barking at the taxi driver, who seemed unbothered by the pet’s commotion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News