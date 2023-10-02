Men from Egypt connected with South Africans because of their TikTok video in which they listen to Amapiano

The North African countrymen jammed to Uncle Waffle’s Tanzania and even mimicked the sounds that the song made famous

Netizens shared their love for the genre and complimented the gents’ vibe and pure love for Amapiano

Fellows from Egypt enjoyed listening to Uncle Waffle's 'Tanzania' in a TikTok video. Image: @janabyyy

Source: TikTok

Amapiano is fast becoming one of the world’s favourite genres, and a video of Egyptian men dancing to Uncle Waffle’s Tanzania is proof. The gent cannot get enough of the hot banger and is making the most of a slow traffic jam.

Egyptian men dance to Tanzania in Tiktok video

@janabyyy posted the video of himself and his friends on his TikTok account. In the clip, the men dance and sing to Tanzania. One of them accurately mimics the sounds and even does an Amapiano dance routine with his hands while his friend is in the zone. Watch the video here:

South Africans react to men's fun video

Netizens who recognised Uncle Waffle’s hit song joined the men in the comment section and jammed with them.

Khanyii said:

“ 'Tanzania' slaps harder than my mom’s slippers.”

Kelly Alexa Arendse remarked:

“Amapiano to the world.”

Samkelisiwe Mavimbela noted:

“Amapiano just make you feel better.”

Gone wrote:

“When we all spoke the same unknown language with this song.”

Musamansa gushed:

“ 'Tanzania' is a different kind of song, for real.”

KamoVSOP pointed out:

“Now the world knows why we love groove so much as a nation.”

Sarah Mugo understood.

“This is the only acceptable way to rant!”

Rubyfvk exclaimed:

“The ancestral chants are slapping.”

Hlengiwe Bila’s mate has a different experience when the song comes on.

“My friend just cries.”

Linda Sifile loved one of them.

“The one at the back is my fighter.”

Vhernesurh also gets emotional when the song is played.

“Because even when I’m crying and 'Tanzania' is playing, and this part comes on, the tears are on pause because I must make these sounds too.”

The Yarn Spinner clapped.

“The one in the back deserves to be rewarded.”

The duke was pleased.

“The one at the back even got the facial expressions right.”

Wiz Khalifa works out to Mnike in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that international rapper Wiz Khalifa worked out while listening to Amapiano.

The Black & Yellow hitmaker dropped a video of himself taking a break from his workout regime and listening to Tyler ICU’s Mnike in the background. South Africans showed him love and respect.

