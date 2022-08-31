South African musician Uncle Waffles took to social media to announce that she has been chosen as a host for a radio station in the United Kingdom

According to the Amapiano leading lady, the purpose of the show is to promote the culture of the emerging music genre

Netizens have flocked to the post, which has drawn thousands of people to congratulate Umalume Wako

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Uncle Waffle has yet another victory to celebrate. The 22-year-old will work for BBC RADIO 1’s residency as a host.

Uncle Waffles is set to host BBC RADIO 1’s residency to push Amapiano internationally. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Uncle Waffle took to Twitter to share the good news with her followers. The Amapiano star said that the purpose of the show is to promote the Yanos genre internationally. According to Waffles' post, she will grace the radio channel every Thursday night at 11 p.m. UK time and midnight SA time.

"So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC RADIO 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spotlight on the genre that changed my life; AMAPIANO and some of its hottest songs to date! Every Thursday night 11 pm UK time & Midnight SA Time"

On Twitter, Uncle Waffles shared the following video snippet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Uncle Waffles' fans congratualate the star

@__kamogelo__ said:

"Listen where? do they by chance have an apple music station? don’t mean to be difficult."

@Yolophonik wrote:

"This is huge! Congrats, Lunge ✨"

@Maselelo_Kgoale shared:

"When grace locates you, it breaks protocol"

@PovertykillerB posted:

"Piano to the world!"

@Nozipho87323835 replied:

"Wow, girl! To the world and beyond you go. Congratulations mama ❤️"

@mbilipatric added:

"This is awesomeness. Well done"

Uncle Waffles shares fiery new look, SA has sweet reactions: “Looking all sorts of pretty”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Popular Mzansi DJ Uncle Waffles recently posted snaps rocking a new hairstyle. The Tanzania hitmaker, who is making waves for her dance moves and unmatched DJing skills, debuted bright coloured hair.

Briefly News loved Uncle Waffles' new look and posted the hot pics on our Facebook page. Our readers flooded the comments section with sweet reactions. Others even promised to give the bright coloured look a try.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News