A Gauteng taxi operator complimented white matric students so much so that he bit his tongue

The TikTok video shows the Soweto driver chatting up his passengers and trying to speak in Afrikaans

Netizens laughed heartily at his broken taal and were happy that he was making good money

In a TikTok clip, a Roodepoort driver made South Africans laugh with his broken Afrikaans. Image: @sgebengusomfazi2

A Soweto taxi driver was so happy that white matric students hired his Quantum and paid him more than two loads to Durban. The gent gushed over their professionalism and generosity and made people laugh with his questionable Afrikaans.

Soweto taxi driver speaks bad Afrikaans in TikTok video

@sgebeng'somfazi posted his video on TikTok. In the clip, four young white men, looking like they stepped out of a James Bond or a King's Men scene, are taking pictures by the gent's Quantum. He looks on with pride like a father and talks about how he is making money from this trip. He makes his happiness known by speaking poor Afrikaans.

He mentions that they hired his taxi for three hours but paid the same amount he would have made if he had to transport two loads of passengers from Jozi to Durban twice. We don't know how much that is, but it must have been a severe mint. Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at man's Afrikaans

Netizens were finished because of his conversation, which was mixed with him speaking broken Afrikaans confidently.

Siphosethu was dead.

“What did they say? And what did you say?”

Thembanator laughed.

“ ‘Jy… Jy… Jy… Jy want your taxi’. Hawu kahleni bo.”

Themba AkaSithole jokingly advised:

"Don’t speak English anymore, brother.”

Mchunu Ziphozonke wrote:

“It’s the Afrikaans for me.”

Phiri wanted to know:

“Was it necessary to end your message in Afrikaans?”

Thisisntkatie was charmed:

“Wait, this is so cute and smart.”

Mpho added:

“They hire it for taking pictures.”

Cebow knows how he feels.

“That’s true, my brother. It’s easy to work with them.”

Killa exclaimed:

“Afrikaans is not for the weak.”

Ntandomaphongwan5 was impressed.

“This is discipline, and the ANC blames apartheid for their corruption and ineptitude.”

Joburg taxi driver scores woman's numbers in traffic

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg taxi driver may have scored a girlfriend while in traffic.

A TikTok video trended where the man hit on a woman in another car, and the lady gave him his number, leaving South Africans in deep feelings of joy.

