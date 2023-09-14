A South African man posted a video of himself cooking and narrating the footage in broken Afrikaans

The man's language amused netizens, who cracked jokes and commented on his pronunciation

Some netizens were surprised that they could understand the man's Afrikaans, while others said they would watch him on the cooking show "Come Dine with Me SA

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A South African man took to social media to share a video of him cooking and narrating the footage in broken Afrikaans.

A man made a cooking video which he narrated in broken Afrikaans. Image: @jeremiah_azo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mzansi man speaks hilarious Afrikaans while cooking

In the TikTok video, @jeremiah_azo makes a disclaimer that he is not a chef just someone who likes food and enjoys making meals at home.

In the video, he is seen pan-frying some onions, green pepper, ginger, garlic and beef. He goes on to add spices and water and allows the food to simmer.

He also makes seasoned potato wedges which he pops in the airfryer. In another pot, he prepares his veggies. He adds Savanna cider, tomatoes, sugar, salt and other seasonings to his simmering beef stew.

He reveals the finished meal in his hilarious and questionable Afrikaans narration.

Watch the funny video below:

TikTok video has Mzansi busting

Netizens were amused by the man's language and cracked jokes in the comments. Others couldn't believe they could understand him.

Apple Mokoena commented:

"Ngizwe “hey almal” ngavala ucingo ."

Clairece Witoslawski wrote:

" I would definitely watch Come Dine with Me SA if you were on it."

NtombenhleViantoMtshali said:

"It bothers me that I understand."

red wrote:

"Babes as an Afrikaans teacher I am so proud of you. you killed it. Konofel got me, though."

Lidu C replied:

"So it’s 16L in Afrikaans and half a cup of water in English ."

Steadyloca responded:

"jirre jissus 16 liters of water."

_shoalizefisher_❤ said:

"'Ek soek it to be bruin'" ."

Woman attempts to cook ujeqe in air fryer, ends up with burnt bread

In another story, Briefly News reported that a regretful Mzansi woman attempted to make ujeqe (steamed bread) using a modern method and lived to tell the tale. Ujeqe is a traditional South African steamed bread. It is a popular staple food in many homes within South Africa. The bread is prepared in a container in a pot of boiling water.

A video posted on TikTok by @mbaliz01 shows the ready-made dough after mixing and allowing it to rise before she placed it in small ceramic dishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News