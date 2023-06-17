One man made a comedic video of himself cooking, but it was obvious that he was not a fluent speaker

The gent's effort to speak one of the country's official languages proved to be too much of a challenge

Peeps could not stop laughing as they heard the man's attempt at speaking the dutch influenced African language

A gent had people laughing after hearing his version of Afrikaans. The creator made his cooking content hilarious.

A TikTok video shows a man cooking boerewors and trying to share the recipe in Afrikaans. Image: @jeremiah_azo

Source: TikTok

His hilarious voiceover got thousands of like from entertained netizens. Many peeps flooded the comments adding to the jokes about his badly spoken Afrkikans.

TikTok chef's messy Afrikaans while sharing recipe amuses many

A funny guy, @jeremiah_azo, made people laugh with his attempt at speaking Afrikaans. In the clip, the man could barely string together a grammatically correct sentence in the language. In the video, he kept saying, "Ek roer, ek roer [I am stirring]". Listen to him try below:

Mzansi laugh at man desperately trying to speak Afrikaans

People love to hear others speak languages different from their own. Online peeps commented that they loved his effort, and many were amused. Read the funny comments from amused viewers below:

user824357645338 said:

"Ivale mfana. [Cllose it my guy.]"

Tebogo added:

"Giving very much Afrikaans speech about your holidays Love it!"

Claudette Adolph joked:

"You are doing a direct translation, but job well done that is how we learn."

Sarah Bateman commented:

"As an Afrikaans person... I approve."

Rushphiano Lamour laughed:

"A whole entire new variant of Afrikans, love it."

"Cuteness overload": White girl with Zulu accent has Mzansi in stitches

Briefly News previously reported that after seeing a white South African kid who sounds Zulu, South Africans had much to say. The kid got over 100 000 views for the way she speaks.

The video also received thousands of likes, and people shared their thoughts in the comments. Many people found the video heartwarming.

Peeps love to see others embrace the country's different languages and cultures. TikTok users in the comments even started referring to the little girl as Zulu.

