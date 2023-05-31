A video of a white woman speaking fluent isiXhosa has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, Ingrid Pamela Nonyamazela shares details about her life, husband and two children

According to Ingrid, Xhosa is more emotive than English and her husband doesn't understand the Nguni language at all

A Xhosa-speaking white woman has impressed many South Africans after taking to social media to share about her personal and being able to speak the complex Nguni language.

A lady shared what life is like as a Xhosa-speaking white mother and wife. Image: @ingridboygraetz/TikTok

Ingrid Pamela Nonyamazela (@ingridboygraetz) posted a video on TikTok sharing some details about herself after receiving several questions from her online audience who were curious about her background.

Ingrid shares about her life as a Xhosa-speaking white woman

Ingrid was born and raised in the Eastern Cape. In the clip, Ingrid shares that she is married and has two children. Her husband is a white man who doesn't speak or understand IsiXhosa.

Ingrid even jokes that she could tease or gossip behind her husband's back all day without him understanding what she's saying.

Ingrid and her family lived in Malawi for 10 years after her husband secured a job opportunity there and returned to South Africa to live in Johannesburg two years ago.

The bilingual woman disclosed that her husband didn't like the fact that she could speak IsiXhosa so much so that he would tell her not to speak the language in public.

The mother of two said her children don't speak IsiXhosa but do understand it to a certain degree as she often finds herself reprimanding them in Xhosa as it's better for Ingrid to express her emotions in it than in English.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Ingrid on her impressive Xhosa

According to SA History, amaXhosa are the second largest cultural group in South Africa, after the Zulu-speaking nation.

Non-Nguni South Africans speaking in vernac always tends to impress many netizens on the socials. Ingrid was no different as many peeps flooded her post with funny and sweet comments.

MaMorobe replied:

"You've explained something I've never thought about. English is soft. certain emotions can't be expressed in English ."

Mpume Khumalo commented:

"Ngingamuhleba imini yonke."

user7947895904264 wrote:

" It's the ukuthukisa ngesixhosa when ur angry for me."

RotakalaTheCareerCounsellor said:

"Yes, wena girlreprimand them in Xhosa."

simondlangisa replied:

"I am a Zulu but the way uthetha ISxhosa uhlula kwamina umuhle sisi uNkulunkulu anbusise wena nomndeni wakho."

bathabilemasudi commented:

"Umhle sana."

Makhosini wrote:

"Ukukhuluma izilimi zesiNguni ungowohlanga, kuyisoft life nje kukodwa ."

Shiz reacted:

"Love uNobelungu."

Zukiswapearl15 said:

"Ndithanda la part athi Ndingamhleba imini yonke oh yhini umlungu wabantu utshate nentombi yomxhosa."

