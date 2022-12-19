A woman who is a sangoma shared a post where she told people what seeing snakes in dreams may mean

Online users flocked to the post and shared their reactions and some even told their own experiences

Twitter peeps shared details about some of the dreams they've had in hopes that the healer would help them

A local sangoma gave people a sneak peek into the meanings of dreaming about snakes. Many online users admitted that they had nightmares of slithering vipers.

A traditional healer let people know what dreaming about a snake could mean. Image:induna_yesfazane

The traditional healer details what different coloured snakes mean in dreams. The post's comment section was filled with people clamouring to get attention for their own dreams after her interpretations.

Sangoma advises what snakes in dreams mean

Gogo Dabuluvalo a sangoma on Instagram posted information about what dreams about snakes mean. The traditional healer details about certain coloured snakes may indicate a spiritual gift while others hint at problems in a person's life.

Among many other colours of snakes, she said dreaming about a brown one indicates that one has a close enemy, while dreaming of a red snake indicates that ancestors are fighting over a person because of their surname. See the full interpretations below:

Snakes often leave netizens horrified and people were in the comments opening up about dreams they had. Peeps had more questions as they shared the snake nightmares they had.

kedibone_dilo_tsa_badimo commented:

"Thokoza Gogo, I dreamt of a brown snake, and the following night I dreamt shooting a person whom I know is my enemy. Thank you."

ntokotaleni commented:

"I dreamt of a black snack following me around last night. I wasn't really scared but kind of irritated. And I kept looking for it when I couldn't see it... Interesting that I come across this. But Gogo. What is Umndau?"

isobelle_chaane commented:

"What about black?"

shamisoooshamiso01 commented:

"What about dreaming of swimming in a river and the water is clean but full of snakes."

snow.flakes453 commented:

"What about a silver one."

drew_chadhall commented:

"Eish, dreamt of two brown snakes, eish."

matongerakelsy commented:

"Can you do owl related dreams please?"

b.illyyy_ commented:

"Thokoza gogo. If the colors are mixed does it mean both interpretations apply?"

dineo4085 commented:

"Thank you for this, you know I've dreamed of yellow, white and black snake a lot, sometimes they'll be fighting or chasing me and sometimes they'd be still especially the white one....thank you so much"

