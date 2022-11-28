A video of a giant rat in the city left the internet thoroughly amused as some guys came face-to-face with it

The video shows one guy trying to run away from the rat and it launching an attack after one of them taunted it

The man in the video tried to escape and failed miserably, which inspired endless jokes from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A giant rat left one grown man terrified. Netizens could not stop laughing as they commented on the comical scene.

A man taunted a rat, and he had to run away with his friend, who fell while trying to get away. Image: TikTok/corsnizzlee

Source: UGC

The video shows two men and how the rat managed to get past them. People could not stop roasting the last man for his reaction.

Giant rat chases 2 men

A tiktok video by @corsnizzlee shows a rat showing two men who is boss. In the video, one guy runs away from the rodent and falls to the ground while trying to escape.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the full video below:

Netizens always get amused when men run off scared. The video reached millions, with 31 million views and 4.8 million likes. The brave rat got many compliments from people impressed by how it got away.

MysteriousJ commented:

"Bruh, why did bro run the wrong way and still fall?"

nadine Sawyer commented:

"Bro fell because his crocs weren't in sports mode."

antifreeze commented:

"But why square up with it?"

Foxy commented:

"Did he fall ON it?!"

moranda commented:

"I’ve rewatched this like 1000 times."

Mimi2615375$/7 commented:

"Can confirm it gets more and more funnier each time you watch it."

alysia commented:

"Lmaooo why did he approach him like that? He asked for it."

Tiff commented:

"The way he looked back at the camera. Gottttt emmm."

Oludara Adeeyo commented:

"The way it jumped!"

Boredvase commented:

"The guy wanted the smoke and he got it. He looked at that camera like ‘they fr?’"

John Redcorn commented:

"Dude in the shorts was running for his life."

spacepilot35 commented:

"He was all tough till it wanted beef."

"This dog is from hell": Pit bull attacks man with panga, leaves SA speechless

Briefly News previously reported that Netizens reacted to another video about a pit bull. The vicious dog was attacking a man with a sharp object.

Many people were in disbelief over what they saw in the video. People reacted to the clip with exclamations of how deadly the dog seemed.

Another video of a pit bull went viral. The video posted by @kulanicool shows the dog charging at someone with a big knife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News