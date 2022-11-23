Another video of a vicious pit bull making rounds on social media, and this time it had a weapon

Online users reacted to what they were seeing in horror as they saw just how dangerous a pit bull could be

Many online users had jokes about the video and marvelled at how strong the notorious dog truly is

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens reacted to another video about a pit bull. The vicious dog was attacking a man with a sharp object.

One person showed that pit bulls could be even more deadly when one attacked with a huge knife. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Many people were in disbelief over what they saw in the video. People reacted to the clip with exclamations of how deadly the dog seemed.

How dangerous can pit bulls become?

Another video of a pit bull went viral. The video posted by @kulanicool shows the dog charging at someone with a big knife. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People had jokes about how the dog continues to prove its aggressive nature. Some people saw it as further proof that pit bulls should be banned as some organisations have tried to call for.

@jusjackson001 commented:

"This dog is from hell"

@MondlyShezi commented:

"Lmao pit bulls want to wipe out all humankind in every way possible, bro when did they learn to be knights and stuff?"

@steezynokizzy commented:

"Man's best friend they said."

@itsking_dee commented:

"That’s it, ban pit bulls."

@Tshepo_M10 commented:

"Ban these things."

@ngandjerafunk commented:

"Kasi dogs."

@Ntando_91 commented:

"Where is the petition?"

@momo_phillips commented:

"I’ve been laughing at this for the past 5 minutes."

"Heartbreaking": Pit bull owners started a petition to save their pets, SA torn

Briefly News previously reported that at least 38 people have signed a counter online petition to fight against banning pit bulls in the country. The dog breed has grabbed headlines following the recent attacks and killings of young children.

Lee-Ann van Staden started the Do Not Ban Pitbulls petition and mentioned that there's nothing wrong with pit bulls, and dog owners should be blamed on a Live on change.org.

Mbasa Nyegane, who owns three pit bulls, spoke to News 24 and said that crossbreeds are responsible for the attacks on humans. He said those dogs look similar to American pit bull terriers, which are thoroughbred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News