Mzansi peeps have called for a ban against pit bulls as thousands of peeps across the country sign a petition for it

The issue has become quite the hot blooded topic for many in the country as some think that owners of them should be blamed

The opinion on the matter has been split between those who stand against the breed and those who are for it wholeheartedly

Mzansi peeps across the county have called for the ban of pit bulls by signing a petition that has attracted tens of thousands of signatures.

South Africans have called for the ban of pit bulls nationwide, and some peeps are unhappy about it. Images: Aaron Horowitz/ Getty Images

The movement gained much traction in recent weeks. According to TimesLIVE, Gwen Vokes, who had her arm removed because of an extremely brutal pitbull attack back in 2020, called for the breed to be banned.

A simple Google search can find several stories about vicious pitbull attacks. According to News24, additional calls have been made for the banning after a child passed away from an awfully vicious attack.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, are pitbull owners and an NGO that repeats that it is the owner's fault for letting them attack people.

South Africans have been split on the issue and expressed them on Facebook, with many siding with either opinion. See the responses below:

Kekeletso Malekane said:

"Sadly this breed is just too violent, absolutely anything can set it off... Yes people love their pitbulls but I honestly think they don't have a place in society. I've read so many stories of how they've mulled infants and minors to death or left them amputated."

Ndyebo Mawawa mentioned:

"It is always the 'it won't happen to me' crew insisting on having these monsters. SA should not have such dogs as pets, they should form part of the police K9 force (provided they are trainable)..."

Trudy-Sue Didloff commented:

"How about we get rid of the owners who can't look after these beautiful dogs! A dog is all about how it's brought up and trained."

Danny Letsholo posted:

"So I must give up my dog's just to make some people happy that I don't even know? Never."

Kede Mkhabela shared:

"Maybe they should make it law for the owners who decide to have and keep these animals to be liable for their action… Jail time or a very hefty fine."

Themba Shabangu said:

"I have 2 of them. I don't see myself losing them; if anyone thinks it's beneficial to society that they'd be put down, I am willing to listen to their perspective just come and meet me and them sure you will change your mind."

Papali Leteba asked:

"Where is the petition? I want to sign it."

Kelvin Ndlovu mentioned:

"Human beings are the ones who are ruthless. Dogs are our friends."

