Thuli Phongolo has joined the call to burn pit bulls in Mzansi as they continue to brutally attack and kill kids around the country

The former Generations: The Legacy actress shared that her ex owned a couple of pit bulls and they went wild when they were not fed on time

Many on her comment section agreed that pit bulls are aggressive and uncontrollable while the owners defended their pets

Thuli Phongolo has joined the call to burn pit bulls in Mzansi. The actress shared that her ex-boyfriend owned three pit bulls, adding that it was always a terrifying experience being around them.

Mzansi wants the "vicious" dogs to be banned in the country after they mauled a couple of kids these past few weeks. Even some political parties want the "wild" dogs to be cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, the DJ said pit bulls are a total "no-no" for her. ZAlebs reports that Thuli Phongolo went on to share that pit bulls go wild when they're not fed on their regular time.

She added that they are not safe when she sent her condolences to the young kids that were brutally mauled to death by the pit bulls.

Peeps took to the stunner's comment section and shared mixed views to her post. The majority agreed with her statement while a handful disagreed with her.

@SamGondw3 said:

"False narrative....it's all about how you raise them, you train them to be aggressive... they'll be aggressive but they can be friendly, protective dogs as well."

@Z_Phikela wrote:

"I think we all know that but we still want them banned because even the ones who killed the kids, their owners probably acted shocked cause they trained them and didnt expect that they would kill."

@Thandok95637583 commented:

"Just today I was at the beach, a white couple were walking with the pit bulls not even neck cuffed, the way I was so scared making it worse I was with my 4 y/o boy."

@Mavuthel71 said:

"Thank you for raising this awareness as a celebrity."

@simangalisox wrote:

"Kanti why are they attacking kids? I ask my self."

@NkulumoSibanda added:

"I'm letting mine go, it's 4 years 2 months."

Hungani Ndlovu dragged after defending pit bulls

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Hungani Ndlovu left the country disappointed after he defended pit bulls on his timeline. The former Scandal! actor blamed the owners of the dangerous dogs instead.

Mzansi peeps are calling to the pit bulls to be banned after an eight-year-old child was killed by a neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein recently. The actor is against the banning of the "pets" and he made sure his views are heard on social media.

The star deleted his tweets when Mzansi slammed him for comparing pit bulls to cars. Hungani said blaming the dog for its actions is like blaming fast cars for people involved in accidents instead of blaming the driver.

