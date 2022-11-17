Hungani Ndlovu left Mzansi disappointed after he took to his timeline and defended pit bulls and blamed owners for the dogs wild behaviour

The former Scandal! actor was responding to South Africans who want pit bulls took be banned in the country after a neighbour's pit bull killed a child

The star quickly deleted the tweets when Mzansi tweeps dragged him for comparing pit bulls to cars and blamed the owners of the dangerous dogs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hungani Ndlovu left the country disappointed after he defended pit bulls on his timeline. The former Scandal! actor blamed the owners of the dangerous dogs instead.

Hungani Ndlovu was dragged for defending pit bulls. Image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi peeps are calling to the pit bulls to be banned after an eight-year-old child was killed by a neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein recently. The actor is against the banning of the "pets" and he made sure his views are heard on social media.

"It's not the dog! It's the owner!" said Hungani, according to ZAlebs.

The star deleted his tweets when Mzansi slammed him for comparing pit bulls to cars. Hungani Ndlovu said blaming the dog for its actions is like blaming fast cars for people involved in accidents instead of blaming the driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi peeps lost their cool and told the actor where to get off. He couldn't take the heat and quickly deleted his views.

@steph_gareth said:

"I wonder if you'd share the same opinion if it was your child that was being torn to shreds by a pit bull. Granted, the owner should shoulder some of the blame, but the dog is also very unpredictable & vicious, & there's plenty of proof of that."

@nonku wrote:

"You could have tweeted about the latest show you are on or something rather than showing us you are not smart."

@_Moshe06 commented:

"Never ever tweet again in your life."

@_LessEgo said:

"A car does not randomly take off speeding, with the intention to drive over a human being because it wasn't filled with petrol at a specific time of the day. How are you even drawing parallels between the two?"

@Maps_Welsh wrote:

"If you have nothing to say, say nothing, young man."

@Mosilahead added:

"Please delete this useless tweet and stop embarrassing yourself."

Zandie Khumalo respond to trolls who want her cancelled

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo responded to trolls who want the sisters to be cancelled for their alleged involvement in the cover up of who killed Senzo Meyiwa.

The late Bafana Bafana star's trial is ongoing and evidence suggests that Chicco Twala's son, Longwe Twala, allegedly gunned him down at the sisters' family home in 2014.

Zandie and Kelly Khumalo have always maintained that it was a robbery gone wrong but new evidence suggests that Longwe shot the goalie on the fateful night. Many people now want Zandie and Kelly to be "cancelled" for obstruction of justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News