Zandie Khumalo has responded to trolls who want to "cancel" her and her sister Kelly Khumalo's singing career amid the ongoing murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa

The singer took to her timeline to defend herself when trolls slammed her and Senzo's baby mama after the court heard that it was Longwe Twala who apparently shot Senzo

Zandie expressed that she's God's child and only He can end her career not trolls and continued promoting her latest project

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo has responded to trolls who want the sisters to be cancelled for their alleged involvement in the cover up of who killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Zandie Khumalo has responded to trolls who want her "cancelled" amid the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @SenzoMey1/Twitter, @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

The late Orlando Pirates goalie's trial is ongoing and evidence suggests that Chicco Twala's son, Longwe Twala, allegedly gunned him down at the sisters' family home in 2014.

Zandie and Kelly Khumalo have always maintained that it was a robbery gone wrong but new evidence suggests that Longwe, who was visiting the fam at the time, pulled the trigger on the fateful night. Many people now want Zandie Khumalo and Kelly Khumalo to be "cancelled" for obstruction of justice.

ZAlebs reports that Zandie took to Instagram and made it clear that only God can decide on the end of her music career. She continued promoting her new project despite what the trolls are saying on social media. The singer even posted a screenshot of one of her fans who was defending her against her haters.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi debates whether to apologise to Kelly Khumalo or not after evidence suggests Longwe Twala killed Senzo Meyiwa

In related news, Briefly News reported that a tweep sparked a heated argument on her timeline when she shared that Mzansi owes Kelly Khumalo an apology. The singer's fan took to social media after new evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggests Longwe Twala pulled the trigger on the fateful night.

Lerato Mabuza took to Twitter after eyewitness Tumelo Madlala's testimony. Some peeps, including Lerato, had a change of heart after Tumelo approved a statement suggesting that Chicco Twala's son gunned down the former Bafana Bafana star, reports ZAlebs.

"Mzansi must start drafting an apology to Kelly Khumalo."

Fuming peeps took to Lerato's comment section and called her out for her tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News