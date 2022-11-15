Senzo Meyiwa's sister has spoken out about the court case stating that she didn't expect Tumelo Madlala to be so evasive

Meyiwa's best friend reprised his seat on the witness stand but was not forthcoming with the defence

Nomalanga Meyiwa said the family had hoped Tumelo Madlala would help make the trial go faster

PRETORIA - Senzo Meyiwa's sister says the family is shocked by what is unfolding in the North Gauteng High Court in the Meyiwa murder trial.

Nomalanga Meyiwa said that the family had expected Tumelo Madlala to be more forthcoming and helpful in his testimony as to what happened the bight Meyiwa was murdered.

Madlala was the slain soccer star's longtime friend and has been under cross-examination from the defence since Monday,14 November. The defence has accused Madlala of being an evasive witness.

Madlala was inside Kelly Khumalo's home the evening Meyiwa was shot but has struggled to recollect specifics about the fateful night or stand-by statements made to the police, IOL reported.

When pressed to estimate certain information, like when he left Durban for Joburg or when he was picked by Meyiwa the day the star was killed, the witness became aggressive with the council. Madlala refused to give the court specific times even though they were written in his statement.

Nomalanga told eNCA that she thought Madlala would help speed up the already lengthy trial because of how close he was to Meyiwa. The grieving sister added that Madlala didn't play the role the family thought he would.

South Africans react to Tumelo Madlala's evasive testimony

South Africans have questioned if Madlala was truly Senzo's friend because of how evasive his testimony has been.

Here are some comments

@DknMohammed warned:

"Be careful of friends."

@bnzmanoba added:

"This one was not a pure friendship"

@mamosa94370005

"This Tumelo guy is only there for fame and money!"

@Elvis01970300 claimed:

"He betrayed his so-called friend... This guy is a traitor and is not a reliable witness."

Senzo Meyiwa: Khumalo’s lawyer’s attempt to access court has SA speculating, “definitely hiding something”

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was back in full swing in the Pretoria High Court today, Monday, 14 November. Singer Kelly Khumalo's lawyer's bid to gain access to the courtroom reignited conspiracy theories from South Africans.

Magdalene Moonsamy addressed a letter to the presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asking for access to the trial and any related court documents.

One netizen pointed out that the request was suspicious, saying that the singer and her lawyer behaved like they had something to hide.

