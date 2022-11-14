Social media has come alive with theories around Kelly Khumalo's involvement in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa

This comes as the singer's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, requested to have access to the courtroom and all documents relating to the murder trial

The request has netizens questioning why Khumlo is so pressed to see the court documents, with many speculating the singer has something to hide

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA- The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is back in full swing in the Pretoria High Court today, Monday, 14 November. Singer Kelly Khumalo's lawyer's bid to gain access to the courtroom reignited conspiracy theories from South Africans.

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer's, Magdalene Moonsamy, failed attempt to access the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has raised red flags for South Africans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Magdalene Moonsamy addressed a letter to the presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asking for access to the trial and any related court documents.

One netizen pointed out that the request was suspicious, saying that the singer and her lawyer behaved like they had something to hide.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Moonsamy serves as Khumalo's watching brief in the Meyiwa murder trial, a role used by lawyers in criminal cases where their client is not directly involved but may eventually be called in as a witness, SABC News reported.

The lawyer was excused from the proceedings in April to maintain the purity of the trial. According to EWN, Moonsamy, in the letter, requested to be present in the court to understand all the material aspects of the proceedings.

The state and defence lawyers opposed Moonsamy's request, with state prosecutor Georg Baloyi claiming that the lawyer's request was more than what a watching brief was entitled to.

Judge Maumela admonished the lawyer for not addressing the court through proper channels and upheld the ruling barring Moonsamy from the courtroom or from seeing the documents related to the case.

Moonsamy's failed attempt to access the court raises red flags for South Africans

Social media has been abuzz with netizens claiming that Moonsamy request makes it look like Khumalo is guilty of something.

Here are some reactions:

@kay_mogotlhe claimed:

"Kelly knows that she will fail all the questions, the truth is about to come out."

@Yemaya33642333 added:

"She's drawing unnecessary attention to herself."

Nathi Malaku claimed:

"Kelly and Moonsamy are all over the place."

Musa Mofokeng commented

"This ruling makes sense... Why would a person not charged want access to a case file? She is being ridiculous, sorry...Guilty!?

Millicent Siwundla stated:

"What's Kelly's rush? She must wait for her turn, and her turn will definitely arrive."

Thapelo Mosiea asked:

"Why such interest when you are innocent?"

State argues Kelly Khumalo will suffer no prejudice if her watching brief is not allowed in Senzo Meyiwa trial

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has resumed, and his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, is trending again on social media.

Kelly, her sister Zandie and her mom, among others, were all in the same house when the late Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down in 2014. He was visiting her when at her family house when the incident occurred.

Kelly's lawyers once again caused a stir when they penned a letter expressing how much theywishedh to be present in court during the trial of the men accused of gunning down the late Bafana Bafana player.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News