The State has argued that Kelly Khumalo will suffer no prejudice if her watching brief is not allowed in court because the Senzo Meyiwa's case is being televised

State prosecutor advocate Zandile Mshololo argued that the fact that the murder trial is being broadcast live compromises the trial because Kelly and her team are watching it

Social media users slammed Senzo Meyiwa's baby mama and her lawyer for wasting the court's time while others said they make it look like Kelly is guilty of something

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has resumed and his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, is trending again on social media.

The state argued that Kelly Khumalo will suffer no prejudice if her lawyers are not allowed in court.

Source: Instagram

Kelly, her sister Zandie and her mom, among others, were all in the same house when the late Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down in 2014. He was visiting her when at her family house when the incident occurred.

Kelly's lawyers once again caused a stir when they penned a letter expressing how much they wish to be present in court during the trial of the men accused of gunning down the late Bafana Bafana player.

State prosecutor Advocate Zandile Mshololo argued that the Empini singer will suffer no prejudice if her watching brief is not allowed in court. Kelly Khumalo is expected to testify in the case at some point.

"Above that this case is broadcasted. That on its own has compromised this trial because they're watching, they know exactly what is happening in this court... For what good reason, my Lord?" argued Mshololo in a trending clip.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the trial. Many agreed that Kelly and her lawyer make it look like she's guilty.

@Rina_Munyangane wrote:

"Our justice system always fails us and only those who are wealthy and connected they always break the law which is so sad."

@Sanza35414272 said:

"Just arrest every adult which was present when Senzo was killed, Truth be told there were no intruders on the eve of Senzo’s death. Yes I said it!!"

@Nokulun66188298 commented:

"At some point we need to boycott Kelly Khumalo and her sister."

@MaabuleM wrote:

"Kelly Khumalo and her lawyer make it look like Kelly is guilty of something. She should just stay away from this and wait for her turn as a witness. I don't know why they're behaving like they're hiding something. So disappointed."

@JasonKhumaloII said:

"#SenzoMeyiwatrial Kelly Khumalo is guilty. The theory that either her or Longwe Twala pulled the trigger is making more and more sense each time the matter comes to court."

@Menzi__Nxumalo added:

"Adv Mshololo's response to Kelly Khumalo's watching brief request is very key #SenzoMeyiwatrial. Kelly Khumalo is really testing the nation's patience & wasting our time, let them watch the proceedings on TV."

