Kelly Khumalo has claimed that late Senzo Meyiwa still visits her in her dreams and they chat "most of the times"

The Empini singer was a guest on Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's breakfast show on Kaya 959 when she made the revelation

Social media users alleged that the reality TV star, whose baby daddy was gunned down at her family home, is lying

Kelly Khumalo has claimed that her late baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa still visits her in her dreams. The singer was a guest on Kaya 959 on Friday, 16 September.

The reality TV star has been trending on social media since the late Orlando Pirates goalie's friend, Tumelo Madlala, started testifying in his murder trial. Her name has been mentioned a couple of times.

During her interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, Kelly Khumalo revealed that she still speaks with the former Bafana Bafana star. Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in 2014. Her family, Longwe Twala and Tumelo were all present when the unfortunate incident occurred.

ZAlebs reports that the Empini hitmaker shared that she gets visits from her slain baby daddy "most of the times".

"I get chats all the time and for me it is very comforting," she said in a clip trending on Twitter.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Kelly's comments. Some accused her of lying during the interview on the Johannesburg radio station.

@thandour21 said:

"Neh, he's haunting her, it's not a special visit."

@VaKwanisai commented:

"So when a dead person visits, they would have escaped Hell/Heaven?"

@kagiso78 wrote:

"This should be a lesson to most if not all men, respect your WIFE so the world can respect her in return."

@NziKing said:

"What I don't understand is how Kelly has become okay with not telling the truth or even naming the individual who shoot Senzo. Saying that Senzo's death has become an entertaining story is exactly what she wanted, to even go to the extent of saying he visits her in her dreams?"

@Mavovo2019 wrote:

"At the same time the silence and lack of focus on Mandisa has me worried. It’s almost like no one wants us to hear her side of the story."

@LenMogotsi added:

"Of course she's lying."

Kelly Khumalo named as eyewitness begins testimony

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name was mentioned a couple of times when an eyewitness testified in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Tumelo Madlala, who was visiting the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in Jozi, took the witness stand on Tuesday, 13 September.

Tumelo was one of the people who were in the house when the former Bafana Bafana star was gunned down at his baby mama's family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

His baby mama Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, their mother and Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, were in the house when armed intruders allegedly entered the house. According to ZAlebs, Tumelo told the court that Kelly constantly changed positions when he was asked where she was seated.

