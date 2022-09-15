Media personality Kelly Khumalo has announced that she has new album coming out and it's a Gospel album

The Qinisela hitmaker is set to release From A God To A King on Saturday 17 September at Carnival City

With this body of work, Kelly Khumalo hopes that South African peeps would stop misunderstanding her true character

Kelly Khumalo is set to release From A God To A King, a gospel album, on 17 September 2022 at Carnival City in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni. Kelly stated that the album has five songs and that it took her almost a year to be satisfied with the full body of work.

Kelly Khumalo is set to release a gospel album called 'From A God To A King'. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker is returning to her Christian roots by treating her fans to an evening of something they've never seen her do before.

Kelly says the album tells the story of how God always finds a way to relate to people, and she strongly resonates with that because she constantly has to slow down to meet other people halfway, reports the Daily Sun.

"The album speaks of what God had to do to be understood by people. He had to move from being sub-human to being human so that people could relate to him."

Kelly Khumalo, on the other hand, says she refuses to tame her personality for the sake of those who want to see her live the life they want for her.

