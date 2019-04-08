Unisa PGCE application 2022: deadlines, requirements, cost

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is a reputable institution of higher studies. It offers many academic programmes, including Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE). This programme is suitable for people who have already done an undergraduate course in other fields and want to become teachers. Learn more about the UNISA PGCE application in 2022 today.

Many people desire to become teachers after completing a different undergraduate degree. After completing this course, one must register with the South African Council for Educators. Is the UNISA PGCE application in 2022 open? Read on to learn when and how to apply for this course.

UNISA PGCE application in 2022

Do you wish to become a teacher after pursuing a non-teaching undergraduate programme? Read on to learn more about the UNISA application 2022 process and how you can achieve this dream.

Does UNISA still offer PGCE in 2022?

It is important to note that the Intermediate and Senior Phases of PGCE at UNISA are only offered until 2022. Only students who are previously registered for this qualification will be allowed to register for various modules in 2022.

Are PGCE applications open at UNISA?

It is important to note that applications for UNISA registration in 2022 are not open. It is wise to look for an alternative course because the PGCE qualification is being completely phased out in the institution.

Does UNISA still offer PGCE? The institution is still offering the qualification for ongoing students who had been admitted before 2022. There will be no new intake in 2022 and in the coming years and the university has stated that there is no new qualification to replace PGCE.

UNISA PGCE online application 2022

Kindly note that the university is not accepting new PDCE applications. If you wish to join the institution, you should look for an alternative course and apply online.

To make an application for admission to a different programme, you should visit the university's website, select the programme you want, and fill in the required documents. You will only get admitted if you meet the requirements for the particular course.

NB: Applications for the 2022 academic year for non-PGCE courses are closed at the moment. Therefore, you should keep checking the institution's website to check when next they will be open.

Possible alternatives to PGCE

If you wish to become a teacher, a good starting place would be taking a BEd (Intermediate and Senior Phase Teaching) course. The Department of Higher Education and Training encourages young people to pursue this programme because it comes with better employment opportunities.

How long is PGCE at UNISA?

Students already admitted and registered for this qualification have semester or year modules. They can choose to go through six-semester modules or four-year modules.

Can I apply for PGCE at UNISA for 2022?

You cannot apply for this programme because it is no longer offered. Instead, you can select another course once the applications are open again.

When is the UNISA PGCE application 2022 closing date?

Applications for PGCE are already closed and will not be opened again because the programme is being phased out.

Many people who desire to become teachers wish to learn more about the UNISA PGCE application in 2022. The general public should know that UNISA PGCE modules are no longer offered for new students. Only the ongoing ones can register to complete their modules.

