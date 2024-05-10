The death toll for the George building collapse has increased to 12 as of Thursday.

According to the Western Cape officials, it has been confirmed that at least 81 people were on the site at the time of the collapse

41 people are still unaccounted for as the rescue mission on the site continues

In a recent update by Western Cape officials, the death toll at the George building collapse has risen to 12 as of 10 May at 1 pm.

According to the update, 15 patients were in critical condition to date, while six had minor injuries, and 41 were unaccounted for:

Earlier update on rescue mission

One of the patients rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building in George has succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The George municipality, grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, confirmed on Friday the passing of a patient who had been in critical condition following the collapse.

As the community mourns this loss, the search and rescue efforts persist, now spanning 88 hours since the initial collapse.

More people are still unaccounted for

With 41 individuals still unaccounted for, the gravity of the situation looms large over the city.

It's estimated that 81 people were present at the site when the building collapsed, further highlighting the scale of the tragedy.

Of those who have been rescued from the rubble, the toll on their health is significant.

Fifteen individuals remain in critical condition, while six others are grappling with life-threatening injuries. Additionally, seven survivors have sustained minor injuries, underscoring the severity of the collapse and its impact on those involved.

The contractor responsible for the George building collapse is nowhere to be found

Briefly, News reported that George Municipality Mayor Leon van Wyk said the Department of Labour had attempted to engage with the development company responsible for the collapsed building.

However, they have yet to find anyone at the company's address.

Van Wyk said the department has had to issue a subpoena to force Neo Trend Group ICE Projects to contact them back.

