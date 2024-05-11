The ConCourt has reserved its judgement on the IEC's urgent application into Jacob Zuma's candidacy

The court heard from Msholozi and the IEC's legal teams as well as friends of the court like the Helen Suzman Foundation

Axed MK Party leader Jabulani Khumalo's lawyer was also present was also in attendance for the proceedings

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The Constitutional Court reserved its judgement on the IEC's urgent application regarding MK President Jacob Zuma's candidacy. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment on the IEC's urgent appeal application on whether MK Party President Jacob Zuma could run as a candidate in the upcoming Election.

ConCourt hears IEC's urgent bid

On 10 May 2024, the court heard from the IEC and Msholozi's representatives, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC and Advocate Dali Mpofu SC. Friends of the court, including CASAC and the Helen Suzman Foundation, also presented their cases. According to News 24, former MK Party leader Jabulani Khumalo's lawyer was also present.

The IEC filed its application with the ConCourt after the Electoral Court overturned the Commission's decision to bar Zuma from being an MK Party candidate, due to his 2021 15-year sentence for refusing to appear before the State Capture Commission.

Earlier in the day's proceedings, the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma's application for six justices to recuse themselves.

Netizens commented on the SCA proceedings

South Africans took to social media and gave a running commentary on the marathon proceedings.

@Maldaka asked:

"We already have Motsamai in national assembly... Kenny and Gayton inline... so, ithini ingcuka?"

@Sakhile_Azania said:

It's either they agree that they are bias or they confirm that they are bias. Whatever decision they take, Zuma wins.

@thato_stalion pointed out:

"But the rule of law permits these “criminals” to be lawmakers after 5 years so this argument is pointless."

@cristianoo93841 commented:

''Concourt trying to defend its judgment because they have created ''Zuma'' laws "

@vembeboy

"These courts are made for Zuma."

