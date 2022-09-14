Kelly Khumalo was named again in the trial of her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, when an eyewitness took to the witness box

The late Orlando Pirates goalie's friend Tumelo Madlala told the court that Kelly, her family and Longwe Twala were all in the house when two intruders arrived

Tumelo shared that Senzo fought with one of the men before he was shot while Kelly and her mother and sister were "assaulting" the second man with his crutches

Kelly Khumalo's name was mentioned a couple of times when an eyewitness testified in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Tumelo Madlala, who was visiting the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in Jozi, took the witness stand on Tuesday, 13 September.

Kelly Khumalo was named as eyewitness Tumelo Madlala began his testimony in Senzo Metiwa's murder trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Tumelo was one of the people who were in the house when the former Bafana Bafana star was gunned down at his baby mama's family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

His baby mama Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, their mother and Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, were in the house when armed intruders allegedly entered the house.

According to ZAlebs, Tumelo told the court that Kelly constantly changed positions when he was asked where she was seated. He testified that they had been drinking and watching soccer when the intruders arrived.

He further shared that apparently Senzo fought with one of the men while Kelly and her family were "assaulting" another man with his crutches. Tumelo told the court that he was using crutches at the time.

The publication reports that social media users accused Tumelo of lying following his testimony. The trial continues.

