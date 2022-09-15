Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa taught his mom from the show how to do the manca challenge on TikTok, and South Africans loved it

A mom and one bond is something that most people cherish due to how special it is and the love that comes from it

Mzansi peeps loved the energy of the pair, with many highlighting how MaNtuli was able to do it better than themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mother and son moments are so special; this moment with Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his onset mum is no different. The considerate man taught her the new manca challenge in a heartwarming video.

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa taught his mom how to do a new TikTok dance challenge, and SA loved their energy. Images: Clement Maosa/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Clement posted the clip on TikTok, where a massive horde of fans descended on the comments section to praise the pair excitedly.

MaNtuli is the role that the actress Dieketseng Mnisi plays on the hit sitcom, where she plays the sassy mom that peeps have a soft spot for.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Even though the pair or not really mom and son, the energy and chemistry between them sure does seem like it. A mother-and-son bond is such a sweet and endearing site to see. It usually radiates warmth and a sense of home.

Peeps came to the comments section to talk about how great the MaNtuli's dance moves are and to comment on the bond the two showed. See the responses below:

Joyous Jeannet said:

"I love the way you call her even on your off duties "

Nontsikelelo Mkhize mentioned:

"She does it better than me "

Christina Masilela86 commented:

"Teach Jacobeth I wanna see something "

cassycselo shared:

"There is nothing more beautiful than a mother and son getting along ❤️"

Bella Rikhotso posted:

"I've watched this a hundred times She nailed it."

celiwemiya said:

"Mother n son moments "

meensfintech mentioned:

"Kante MaNtuli is laid back too, woza girl "

Solange Muianga commented:

"This mother dances far better than me "

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers continue to share their thoughts after Meneer Magongwa was appointed turf high principal

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how the twists and turns in Skeem Saam's current storyline have set tongues wagging. The viewers of the soapie have weighed in after Meneer Alfred Magongwa was appointed as the principal of Turf High.

After potential school leaders went under intense interviews by the Department of Education officials, many thought that Magongwa would not bag the highly-contested position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News